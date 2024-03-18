ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.86

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.89, with a volume of 287044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.78.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% in the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.