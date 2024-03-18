Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Director Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Lacey acquired 150,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Performance

GXR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.07. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.

About Prospera Energy

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

