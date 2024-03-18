Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Director Acquires C$12,000.00 in Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) Director Mark Lacey acquired 150,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.
Prospera Energy Stock Performance
GXR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.07. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,768. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.15.
About Prospera Energy
