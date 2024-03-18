Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 475.00% from the company’s current price.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.00. 210,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Protara Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Protara Therapeutics worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

