Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.78. 60,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 849,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after buying an additional 39,781 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prothena by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,594,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,270,000 after purchasing an additional 452,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 83,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Prothena by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 417,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

