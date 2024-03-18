Proton Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.99 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $42.41 million and $1.99 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,684,465,372 coins and its circulating supply is 25,259,882,316 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

