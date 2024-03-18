Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.20. 137,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,694. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

