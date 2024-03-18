Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

