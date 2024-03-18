Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $49.96 on Friday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 293.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Pure Storage by 238.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 54,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $19,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

