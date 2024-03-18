Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.15 and last traded at $50.44. Approximately 919,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,347,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.72, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.