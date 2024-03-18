Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69.03 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00006501 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $455.30 million and approximately $69.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.82 or 0.05232069 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00091606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00017820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.