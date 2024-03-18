Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $452.66 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $4.32 or 0.00006420 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $452.66 million and approximately $68.56 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,507.09 or 0.05210681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00092451 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.