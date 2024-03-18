Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,898,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,324,000 after buying an additional 620,444 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,686,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,470,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUHP opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

