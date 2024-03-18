Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $3,479,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $3,843,000.

GMAY opened at $33.84 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

