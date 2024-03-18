Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 468,973 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $122,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day moving average of $256.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

