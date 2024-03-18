Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $137,000 in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGQI opened at $13.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

