Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $612,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 53,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $168.97 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.07.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

