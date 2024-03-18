Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

