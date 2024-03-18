QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.92. 2,866,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,346,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

