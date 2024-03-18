QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Up 0.1%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $171.46 and last traded at $167.37. Approximately 2,325,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,336,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.93. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

