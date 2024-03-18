Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,120 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.62. 356,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,485. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
