Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 4,120 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.62. 356,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,485. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.30.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Qualys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.