Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QTRH

Quarterhill Trading Down 2.6 %

Quarterhill Company Profile

TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.05 on Monday, reaching C$1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,271. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.70.

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.