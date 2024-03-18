Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Cormark upped their price objective on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday.
Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.
