QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $18.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

QuinStreet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 513,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,315. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market capitalization of $896.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.12.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in QuinStreet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

