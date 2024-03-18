Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.72

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $5.19. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5,857 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

