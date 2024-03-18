Radio Caca 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26.41 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $140.16 million and approximately $26.41 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000563 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004547 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,328,005,172 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.