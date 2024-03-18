Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 144,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 82,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Radius Gold Stock Down 11.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

