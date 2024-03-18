Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 121 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,626,091.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,492 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $470.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

