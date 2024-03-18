Range Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in HCI Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $111.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.12. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. HCI Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $162.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that HCI Group, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

