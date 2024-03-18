Range Financial Group LLC Buys 419 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

