Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $48.23 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

