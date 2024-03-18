Range Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

