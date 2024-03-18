Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.90 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.