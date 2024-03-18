Range Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- Trading Halts Explained
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- S&P 500 Valuations Hit New Highs: Anticipating a Market Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.