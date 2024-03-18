Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,994 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 52,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after acquiring an additional 250,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,288,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 505,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 57.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

FBP opened at $16.54 on Monday. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,339,000.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,600 shares of company stock worth $2,114,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

