Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,592 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $134.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

