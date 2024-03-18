Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,719 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $63.69 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -175.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

