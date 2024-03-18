Range Financial Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Range Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $170.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

