Range Financial Group LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,256.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,040.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

