Range Financial Group LLC Sells 685 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MO opened at $43.90 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

