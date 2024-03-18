Range Financial Group LLC Sells 7,742 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $37.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.