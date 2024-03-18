Range Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. OFG Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 5,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $216,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OFG opened at $35.04 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

