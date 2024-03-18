Raymond James Cuts Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to $3.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.48% from the stock’s current price.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBNNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 460,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 64.10 and a quick ratio of 64.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $783.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.04.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

