Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.73% from the stock’s previous close.
HLS Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.11 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.
