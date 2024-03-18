Raymond James Trims HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Target Price to $5.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 60.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.11 during trading hours on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

