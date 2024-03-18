Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TWM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE: TWM):

3/15/2024 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$1.10 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.50.

3/15/2024 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.10 to C$1.00.

3/15/2024 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$1.10.

1/30/2024 – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$1.25 to C$1.10. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 155,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,526. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.72 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$325.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Director Robert Colcleugh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$98,000.00. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.