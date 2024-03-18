Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,981,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 7,307,518 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $11.22.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,284,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,625. Company insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $128,041,000. Nvidia Corp acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,985,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

