Request (REQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.58 Million

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $125.84 million and $4.58 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005552 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015304 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,371.03 or 0.99991434 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010323 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00144030 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13369276 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $4,462,946.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.