Restore (LON:RST) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Restore (LON:RST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 380 ($4.87) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restore Trading Up 0.5 %

LON RST opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.79) on Thursday. Restore has a 12 month low of GBX 116.51 ($1.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($4.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £297.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -988.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 229.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 214.52.

Get Restore alerts:

Restore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is -2,272.73%.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.