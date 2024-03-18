Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

REXR stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.11%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 135,627 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,003,000 after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,114,000 after buying an additional 1,059,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 40,587 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

