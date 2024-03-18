Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Insider Brian Kenneth Roberts Acquires 10,000 Shares

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Kenneth Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 500 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $925.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Brian Kenneth Roberts acquired 2,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 6,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Brian Kenneth Roberts bought 7,000 shares of Rezolute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $9,170.00.

Rezolute Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ RZLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Rezolute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rezolute last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolute

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rezolute by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Rezolute by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

