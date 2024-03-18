Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGTI. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
In related news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $84,500. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.
