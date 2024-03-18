Rise Advisors LLC Buys 296 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.14. 15,853,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,289,215. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.